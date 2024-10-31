Google Awards ₦2.8bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s AI workforce & digital economy

Tijani spoke at the press briefing where Google announced the grant to support the Federal Government’s science lab drive on Thursday in Abuja. He said the program would offer the opportunity to train, empower and also place these young people in meaningful jobs.

“This support in particular is timely and extremely important because we all know that at a time and as a nation, we are extremely fortunate to have a president that has taken really difficult decisions.

“These decisions are based on the belief that there are reforms we need to take as a nation to truly move forward, to truly grow our economy, to truly provide opportunities for very youthful population.

“With this support, we can expect that we will have a strong workforce locally for AI, because if it is a global technology, the workforce is required.

“It is required for us to have a good set of young people that are passionate about being part of the global economy.

“We have to give them the skill set that they require to be able to participate in that local economy.”

The Minister said through this program, the government would empower a significant number of public servants just so that they have a good understanding of artificial intelligence.

“What I really find exciting is helping government officials also gain a very strong understanding of what artificial intelligence is all about.

“So that we do not end up just copying policies that may not be suitable for our reality,” he added.

The President of Google for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Matt Brittin, who announced the grant said it was to grow the digital economy sector of Nigeria.

“AI is transforming industries worldwide, from healthcare to education, to agriculture and to energy.

“At Google, we see this potential every day, and we are committed to using AI responsibly, in ways that benefit the society.

“We know that when used ethically and inclusively, AI can drive real, measurable progress.

“Across the globe, governments are stepping up to create policies that empower their citizens to embrace AI while ensuring its responsible use."

Speaking on Google’s contributions to the Nigerian economy through AI, he said transition to AI impacts Nigerian startups and Google’s support initiatives. Britton said beyond these large-scale projects, Google is also supporting Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs to leverage AI for real-world challenges.

“According to him, since 2018, we have supported over 106 startups across 17 African countries, with Nigerian companies like Crop2Cash leading the way, raising over $263 million collectively and creating more than 2,800 jobs.

“Additionally, our Black Founders Fund provides non-dilutive capital, enabling African entrepreneurs to overcome funding challenges and fuel their growth.

“We are proud to take this commitment a step further by providing ₦2.8 billion or approximately 1.7 million dollars in funding to the Data Scientists Network Foundation, supporting the Minister’s vision for AI’s growth in Nigeria.

“We are here not only to contribute resources but to ensure that Nigeria has the skills, tools, and technology to lead in the digital economy."

He said through programs like the AI skilling initiatives, the aim is to help Nigeria’s youth, educators, and policymakers build the knowledge needed for a sustainable AI ecosystem. Speaking on the breakdown of the grant he said that the funds would be directed toward critical initiatives that advance AI skills and opportunities across the country.

He recalled that Google was also supporting the ministry’s ongoing 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program, with a focus on equipping 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced skills in AI and data science.

“The Experience AI programme, developed with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, will train 25,000 educators to inspire and educate 125,000 young learners, introducing them to AI fundamentals.

“We are also investing in the Government AI campus programme, providing training and resources for Nigerian policymakers.

“This program will help ensure that as AI adoption accelerates, Nigeria’s public sector is well-equipped to navigate this landscape with a focus on responsible governance.

“The AI fund created in collaboration with the National Centre for Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) is providing 10 promising Nigerian AI startups with ₦100 million in funding.

“Alongside up to 3.5 million dollars in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from Google engineers, and technical support.

“This support will enable these startups to scale solutions that address local needs in areas like healthcare, energy, and security,” he said.

In his remarks, the West African Director of Google, Olumide Balogun, said AI opportunity for Nigeria is worth 15 billion dollars.

“There is an opportunity, essentially, that AI could add 15 billion dollars to Nigeria’s GDP.