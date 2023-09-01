ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the deputy governor, the ₦‎10,000 is for both the state and the Local Government workers in the state.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Briefing newsmen in Gombe, the Deputy Governor of Gombe, Malam Manassah Jatau said it was part of the measures taken to reduce the economic impact of the subsidy removal on workers.

He said that Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe is concerned about the welfare of civil servants and residents of the state through various interventions since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said since the fuel subsidy removal, the state government had taken measures towards cushioning its effects on citizens of the state, by distributing palliatives to 30, 000 beneficiaries across the state.

According to him, the ₦‎10, 000 is for both the state and the Local Government workers in the state and it will take effect from August.

“We have also noted with sympathy the difficulties they are passing through as a result of the economic meltdown.

“Therefore decided to bring interventions by way of payment of ₦‎10, 000 each on monthly basis effective from the month of August, 2023.

“This shall include all workers in the state and Local Government payrolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked how long the increment would last, he said the “₦‎10, 000 does not have a time limit for now. The deputy governor commended the contributions of the workers in the state, describing it as the engine room of the administration and implementation of government policies.

We are ready to ensure an atmosphere that is conducive for them to contribute their own part to the development of the state and the nation.

Jatau urged the workers to reciprocate this gesture by being law abiding and support policies and programmes of the government while urging other residents who were yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient.

I call on all residents of the state especially those who are yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient as we shall continue to consider bringing more interventions in the nearest future within available resources.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency