Gombe govt appoints Muazu Kwairanga as new Emir of Funakaye

Uba-Misilli said the appointment followed the approval of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya based on recommendations of the kingmakers of the Emirate, after due consultations.

He said the governor’s approval was conveyed in a letter signed by the state’s Commissioner, Ministry for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Dasuki Jalo.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment was in exercise of the powers vested in the Governor under the Appointment and Deposition of Emirs and Chiefs.

While presenting the appointment letter to the new Emir at the palace in Bajoga, Funakaye local government area, Alhaji Dasuki Jalo charged the royal father to embrace all and sundry in the area.

”Aside from the three recommended nominees, many other eligible candidates from the royal family contested for the revered position, but Allah has chosen Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga as the next emir of this blessed Emirate.

“As such, I am appealing to all other contenders and the entire Funakaye Community to support and rally round the new Emir”, Jalo said.

He assured that the Gov Yahaya-led administration would continue to accord special recognition and respect to the traditional institution, in view of its role in the maintenance of peace and social cohesion.

While wishing the new Emir a peaceful reign, the Commissioner announced that the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new emir would be held at a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Kwairanga-Abubakar II, who was installed as the Emir of Funakaye in May, 2010, died on May 20, 2021 at the age of 68.