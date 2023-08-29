ADVERTISEMENT
Gombe Governor orders closure of nightclubs due to 'incessant immorality'

Bayo Wahab

The governor has ordered the police and the NSCDC to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya (Punch)
Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya (Punch)

The development was announced in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

According to Njodi, the governor order the closure of all nightclubs in the state following series of complaints on the incessant immoral, criminal activities being perpetuated at night clubs.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Yahaya has consequently, ordered the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the ‘Operation Hattara’ to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive and ensure strict compliance.”

Some of the affected night clubs include “Jami’a Gidan Wanka located at Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe, White House Theatre (Babban Gida) located at New Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; Gidan Lokaci General Merchant located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road, Gombe and Farin Gida Entertainment II located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road, Gombe.”

Others notable night clubs in the state are Gidan Zamani Entertainment New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure, Gombe; Albarka Entertainment Located at Wuro Karal, Bypass near Hara Form, Gombe; Tauraren Wash located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, Gombe, The Guardian reported.

