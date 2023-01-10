The President noted that Boko Haram terrorism was the most critical security challenge his administration inherited.

He said that normalcy has returned to the affected states in the region, adding that he had fulfilled the commitment he made to Nigerians upon assumption of office in May 2015.

The President said this in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, saying ‘’I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.’

“Speaking at a State banquet, Monday night, organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, the President restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond.

“He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying ‘as I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’

“Noting that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, the President expressed delight that normalcy has returned to affected States in North-East Nigeria.

“He recounted that the threat was particularly pervasive across the North-East geopolitical zone with Yobe State as one of the most hit by the terrorists.

“He, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.

“‘In the North-East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption.

“‘Well, under this system fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as Head of State, I locked up some people because the Constitution says you must declare your assets and people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.