RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines carrying unvaccinated passengers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they bring in that is not vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) or that tests positive for the coronavirus on arrival, it said on Monday.

Recommended articles

The rules, announced by Ghana Airports, follow others introduced last week by the health ministry that require all people entering Ghana to be vaccinated.

They come into effect for the Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra on Tuesday.

The requirements are some of the strictest in Africa where vaccine uptake has been slow due to lack of supply and logistical challenges, and come as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about quicker transmission of the virus.

Ghana, one of West Africa's largest economies that runs on exports of cocoa, gold, and oil, has so far vaccinated a little over 5 per cent of its population of 30 million, data compiled by Reuters showed.

Its health service has recorded 131,412 infections and 1,239 deaths from COVID-19, according to the data.

Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka airport accounted for about 60 per cent of total infections in the country, the health service said on Friday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits

Governor Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines carrying unvaccinated passengers

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines carrying unvaccinated passengers

1st death with Omicron variant recorded in UK

1st death with Omicron variant recorded in UK

PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

PDP, Governors congratulate Governor Wike on 58th birthday

Senator Bamidele gifted N22.5 million to contest in Ekiti governorship election

Senator Bamidele gifted N22.5 million to contest in Ekiti governorship election

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)