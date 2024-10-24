'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

Turji is a wanted criminal, who is operating in the North-West region, especially Zamfara and Sokoto States. He's believed to have led his gang on numerous kidnapping operations and killing of innocent residents.

Following the renewed onslaught against bandits ravaging the Zamfara, Sokoto, and other neighbouring states last month, troops eliminated Kachallah Buzu - described by Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert, as the boss of Turji.

However, Turji has remained elusive to the Nigerian troops and has since boasted in social media videos about his purported invincibility.

Minister orders troops to arrest Turji

Addressing the troops at the One Brigade Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State capital on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Badaru ordered them to arrest the notorious bandit.

He also said President Bola Tinubu has been following the troops’ activities in the past few months and is impressed by the improvement in the operation against terrorists in the region but challenges persist.

“He, therefore, urged me to thank you and to urge you to do more to end insecurity in these areas of operation and the country. He is ready to provide all you need to end insecurity in the Northwest and Nigeria.

“I had some reassurances from the commander officer and was pleased, sure that we would reach the goal. Are you ready to finish with them? Are ready to end it? Please get me Turji,” the minister said.

Badaru visited Operation Fansar Yamma in Gusau to take briefings on military operations.