RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Nigeria’s Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed says Nigeria has signed an agreement with Germany for the repatriation of over 1,130 looted Benin Bronze artifacts back to the country.

Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed
Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed

Mohammed disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington DC on Tuesday, after three museums in the U.S. repatriated 31 Benin Bronze artifacts to Nigeria.

Read Also

He commended the German Government for that effort, adding that Nigeria is also getting positive response from France and Mexico to return some of its stolen artifacts.

In 1897 during a British raid on Benin, the royal palace was torched and looted, and the oba (ruler) was exiled.

The British confiscated all royal treasures, giving some to individual officers and taking most to auction in London.

The estimated 3,000 objects eventually made their way into museums and private collections around the world.

The minister said the world had seen that it was an ethical and moral issue to return the artifacts back to their owners, noting that it is not a matter of law as claimed by the British Government.

“This is important for the British Museum to understand and for the British Government to know, because I was also in the British Museum to ask them to return thousands of the artifacts in its custody.

“The standard response is that until the British Parliament changes the status, they are not in position to so do.

“The U.S. and Germany are now seeing that this matter is not of law but of morality, is about doing the right thing. I hope that the British government will also learn from the two countries and so same,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria is planning to sign an agreement with the British Government on November 28 to return about 86 other artefacts from various museums in UK.

The minister told NAN that the campaign of the current administration for the return of and restitution of Nigeria’s looted /smuggled artifacts from around the world, which was launched in November 2019, was yielding positive result.

He said in January, Nigeria and the U.S. signed the bilateral cultural property agreement to prevent illicit import into the U.S. of some categories of Nigerian artifacts.

“This agreement solidifies our shared commitment to combat looting and trafficking of precious cultural property while also establishing a process for the return of trafficked cultural objects, thus reducing the incentives to loot sites in Nigeria.’’

Mohammed said reclaiming the looted artifacts was important to enhance the cultural values of those art works, adding that Nigeria would continue to intensify its campaign for their repatriation.

The minister said that the circumstance in which they were removed from Nigeria was punitive and there’s been a new wave, a new trend all by the world that stolen artifacts should be returned to their owners.

“Because for many art lovers, they don’t see beyond the aesthetic of these artifacts; these artifacts are also intrinsic and integral part of our history.

“Our culture is followed by social life, so it’s only fair to return them. It is moral to do so, it would enhance and improve youth understanding of their cultural background and history.

“Some of these cultural artifacts looted are used for certain ceremonies such as coronation of a new Oba (king). Sometimes they are use as calendars to mark events in the community,’’ he said.

In addition, the minister said that the Nigerian government was working on an arrangement to embark on travelling exhibitions of the returned artifacts.

“We are starting it very soon, and in conjunction with stakeholders, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria will embark on international travelling exhibitions.

“We want to embark on International travelling exhibitions with the artifacts being repatriated in a manner that will win more friends and promote greater goodwill and ethnic groups that produced the artifacts,’’ he said.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU