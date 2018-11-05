Pulse.ng logo
DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command presented the suspects to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

(NAN/Photos)

The Plateau Police Command has paraded 19 suspects in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd).

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command presented the suspects to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alkali was declared missing on Sept. 3. He had left Abuja and was on his way to Bauchi, via Jos. He never reached his destination.

On Sept. 29, his car and other personal effects were found in a pond in Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

On October 31, the body of Alkali was found in an abandoned Well at Gushwet in Shen community of Jos South LGA and was buried by the military on Nov. 3 in Abuja.

According to Tyopev, the 19 suspects paraded include the 13 earlier handed over to the police command by the military, while the remaining six were among the eight the police declared wanted in connection with the crime.

He said two among the eight suspects declared wanted are still at large.

“On Oct. 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd).

“After a painstaking interrogation on Oct. 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted. Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large.

“So, the 19 suspects paraded today consist of the 13 handed over to us, and the six that reported themselves to us, ” he said.

The PPRO said the suspects were interrogated and found to have strong links with the crime, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He said efforts are being intensified to ensure the two remaining suspects are arrested. 

