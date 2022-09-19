RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

The House says it is more worried about the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of Nigerian students.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

As stated in an invitation letter signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, the meeting was called to resolve the lingering strike amicably.

The letter reads: “The House of Representatives is deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find solution or reach an agreement between the Federal Government and the striking university lecturers.

“The House is more worried on the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.

“In the light of the foregoing, the House hereby request for another opportunity to come together with Stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the Industrial Court.

“You are further required to submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the House before the meeting day”.

Earlier, Pulse reported that students in a bid to express their displeasure with the seven-month-old strike blocked the Muritala International Airport in Lagos, the commercial capital of the country.

