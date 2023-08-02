ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate

Bayo Wahab

Gbajabiamila brought the list amid the screening of Lateef Fagbemi.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The list was delivered to the Senate by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President on Tuesday, August 2, 2023.

Gbajabiamila brought the list during the screening of Lateef Fagbemi.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate

CBN recovers $22.8m, ₦115.5b banks deducted from customers' accounts

CBN recovers $22.8m, ₦115.5b banks deducted from customers' accounts

Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

Drama as senator asks Alake to recite national anthem during ministerial screening

Drama as senator asks Alake to recite national anthem during ministerial screening

Experts cautions Nigerians against meat consumption, recommend fish following Anthrax outbreak

Experts cautions Nigerians against meat consumption, recommend fish following Anthrax outbreak

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

'INEC has nothing to hide, many positives came out from 2023 general elections' - Chairman

'INEC has nothing to hide, many positives came out from 2023 general elections' - Chairman

3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria

3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions