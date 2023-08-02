BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate
Gbajabiamila brought the list amid the screening of Lateef Fagbemi.
Recommended articles
The list was delivered to the Senate by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President on Tuesday, August 2, 2023.
Gbajabiamila brought the list during the screening of Lateef Fagbemi.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic
BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate
CBN recovers $22.8m, ₦115.5b banks deducted from customers' accounts
Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate
Drama as senator asks Alake to recite national anthem during ministerial screening
Experts cautions Nigerians against meat consumption, recommend fish following Anthrax outbreak
NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike
'INEC has nothing to hide, many positives came out from 2023 general elections' - Chairman
3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria
Pulse Sports
Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation
Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16
Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker
Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media
Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain
Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo
ADVERTISEMENT