Gbajabiamila assumes office as Tinubu's CoS hours after resigning from Reps

Nurudeen Shotayo

Gbajabiamila resigned from the House of Representatives earlier on Wednesday.

Femi Gbajabiamila resumes office as Chief of Staff to Tinubu.


Gbajabiamila's resumption came 12 days after his appointment was confirmed by President Tinubu.

Tinubu put an end to long-running speculation when he confirmed during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja on Friday, June 2, 2023, that he has chosen Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.

However, due to the constitutional provision that prohibited him from holding both executive and legislative appointments simultaneously, the former Speaker's resumption was pushed to June 14 to allow the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly.




At the first plenary of the 10th House of Representatives presided over by the new Speaker, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, on Wednesday, Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation letter and announced his intention to transit to the presidency.

The letter was read to the House by the Speaker after which the former Speaker sought permission to exit the chamber.

Prior to that period, Gbajabiamila had been given the privilege to move the first motion of the new House, which borders on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of flooding in some parts of the country.




A few hours after exiting the Green Chamber, the former Speaker officially resumed his new office at the Presidential Villa.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Gbajabiamila posted photos of himself at his new office, declaring in the accompanying caption his readiness to help the President to achieve his Renewed Hope for Nigeria.

He wrote, "To the glory of God, I resigned my membership of the newly Inaugurated 10th House of Representatives today. I had the privilege to move the first motion in the new House which was on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of heavy flooding in some parts of the country.

"The House passed the resolutions accordingly. Thereafter, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read my resignation letter and declared my seat vacant. An opportunity for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to elect my replacement.

"I have assumed my new office as the Chief of Staff to the President in readiness to work with Mr. President in delivering his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria."

