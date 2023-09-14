ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari goes to farm 4 days a week  —  Garba Shehu

Bayo Wahab

Garba Shehu says Buhari decided to stay in Daura in order not to distract the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari on his farm in Daura, Katsina State.[Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari on his farm in Daura, Katsina State.[Presidency]

Recommended articles

Shehu stated this in a statement titled ‘One Hundred Days after Buhari’ and released on Thursday, September 13, 2023.

He said the former President decided to stay in Daura in order not to distract the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The statement reads in part, “He goes to the farm four days of the week and is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing. He gets a good measure of rest but the visits have not abated. To manage the numbers, he has a weekly program drawn for him as they did while he was in the Villa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu said the Buhari administration brought about ‘massive positive changes’ in Nigeria in the last eight years.

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency] ece-auto-gen

“There has not been a single area that had not been touched by the Buhari government. We have seen massive positive changes in the last eight years but as they say, the one who is pretending to be asleep is harder to wake up than the one who is actually sleeping.

“Bullies who attacked governments and “something dropped” will continue to antagonize Buhari borne of anger from lost opportunities. A certain Buhari “critic” who served a Military Governor in one of the Northern States, even his underwear was bought from government coffers. When they came in they freed thieves, robbers and receivers of stolen goods and even gave them a working capital.

“Within a few weeks, crime returned to Kaduna, and yes, the other places and he has the effrontery to speak as he did. This society has no use for such squalid nonsense!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded that history would judge Buhari fairly because he did his part and left.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

Military neutralises 151 terrorists, apprehend 456 in 2 weeks - DHQ

Military neutralises 151 terrorists, apprehend 456 in 2 weeks - DHQ

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university