Shehu stated this in a statement titled ‘One Hundred Days after Buhari’ and released on Thursday, September 13, 2023.

He said the former President decided to stay in Daura in order not to distract the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The statement reads in part, “He goes to the farm four days of the week and is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing. He gets a good measure of rest but the visits have not abated. To manage the numbers, he has a weekly program drawn for him as they did while he was in the Villa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu said the Buhari administration brought about ‘massive positive changes’ in Nigeria in the last eight years.

ece-auto-gen

“There has not been a single area that had not been touched by the Buhari government. We have seen massive positive changes in the last eight years but as they say, the one who is pretending to be asleep is harder to wake up than the one who is actually sleeping.

“Bullies who attacked governments and “something dropped” will continue to antagonize Buhari borne of anger from lost opportunities. A certain Buhari “critic” who served a Military Governor in one of the Northern States, even his underwear was bought from government coffers. When they came in they freed thieves, robbers and receivers of stolen goods and even gave them a working capital.

“Within a few weeks, crime returned to Kaduna, and yes, the other places and he has the effrontery to speak as he did. This society has no use for such squalid nonsense!”

ADVERTISEMENT