Ganduje inaugurates 26 legacy projects

Inaugurating the multi-billion Naira Tiga Hydro Power Generation Plant in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Ganduje said the project would boost power supply and enhance socioeconomic and political growth of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar.

Ganduje also inaugurated the transmission of the generated power and supply at Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said that the project would enhance water supply and boost irrigation system in the state.

The 26 inaugurated capital projects included the Maulana Sheikh Mahmud Salga Road, Gashash Road, Bello Kano Terrace, Kwanar Dala-Makafin Dala Road, Bichi Township Road, Kwanar Akuya Road, Karaye Township Road, Gaya Township Road, Garo Township Road, reconstructed Ahmadu Bello Way, Dawanau Township Road and Dungurawa-Dawakin Tofa Road.

Other roads were that of Dawakin-Tofa Township, Dawakin Tofa-Kiyawa and Kwanar Gogori.

The governor also inaugurated the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Centre for Environmental and Occupational Health Research, Technology Incubation Centre; Ahmadu Bello Way; newly constructed Ministry of Youth and Sports; Kano State Investment and Property (KSIP) Twin Plaza; and Family Homes/Houses in Kura.

Others were the newly constructed 17 classrooms and office at Government Secondary School and a Police Station both in Panshekara as well as the 500 Units Teachers Reserve Area (TRA) Housing Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration of Smart Police Station in Rijiyar Zaki, built and equipped by the Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ramat, the governor commended the chairman for the new initiative.

Ganduje acknowledged that “it will make another headway in strengthening community policing. With this kind of facility that is being donated by this promising and IT-compliant Chairman of Ungogo local government, we can be sure of reduction in crimes and criminal activities”.