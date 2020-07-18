Buba Galadima, former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari has described the suspension and investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an entertainment.

Galadima in an interview published by TheSun on Saturday, July 18, 2020, said nothing will come out of Magu’s investigation, saying the suspension of the embattled EFCC boss was meant to create the impression that Buhari is fighting corruption.

While asking Nigerians not to be deceived by the probe, the elder statesman said Magu should have been suspended long ago, adding that he didn’t know why it took Buhari five years to remove him.

Ibrahim Magu was recently accused of re-looting funds recovered by he EFCC. (Vanguards)

He said, “His suspension was long overdue. Magu should have been long suspended from office but why it took Buhari’s administration five years to remove him may be a surprise to many Nigerians, but for me, it is not. Magu remained that long in office because he has been doing the bidding of some powerful elements in Buhari’s administration. But obviously, he had stepped on some toes, and that’s why they’ve now decided to do away with him.

“Magu should have long been suspended, but why keep him there for five years when it was obvious that the man was not fit? Go, and mark my words, nothing will come out of Magu’s case. It’s just like they want to entertain us, it is all part of propaganda to create impression that this administration is fighting corruption”.

Galadima also advised that Magu’s trial should be done in the open, saying Nigerians would be surprised by some of the things that would be revealed during the trial.

“His trial should be conducted in the open, and not in camera because he can be eliminated if his trial is done in secret. Some powerful groups can decide to do away with him if he has some secrets to reveal. His trial should be done in the open so that the whole world can watch the proceedings. Anything short of public hearing into his case is not acceptable”.

Magu was arrested by DSS operatives at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, July 6, 2020, following allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.