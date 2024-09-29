ADVERTISEMENT
You can't speak for us, Tinubu not fighting Kano govt, NNPP founder tells Galadima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aniebonam said in the statement that Galadima, alongside some others, was expelled long ago from the NNPP and could not speak for the party.

In a statement in Lagos on Sunday, Aniebonam said there was a need for Nigerians to guard against unverifiable statements against the Federal Government.

“With the challenges facing the nation, all leaders in Nigeria must be mindful of their statements.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and if there is an uprising, we will all be affected; thus, the a need to be cautious in our utterances.

“The NNPP is not against valid criticisms of government policies but we are against individuals who tend to use platforms they do not belong to, to peddle lies,” Aniebonam said.

Galadima had, in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, said the Federal Government was fighting the NNPP Government of Governor Abba Yusuf in Kano State.

“He ought to have known that there is a huge difference between NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement he runs with Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“NNPP has long terminated its relationship with that movement.

“There is a need to differentiate between the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP.

“Galadima and others have long been expelled from the NNPP at the expiration of terms of the MOU that brought us and the movement together and, therefore, can no longer speak for us in any capacity.”

He urged Nigerians to disregard the claim by Galadima.

“NNPP, as a party, is not under any form of attack in Kano State,” he said.

