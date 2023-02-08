Fuel tanker explodes on Ore-Benin Expressway in Ondo State

Mr Sikiru Alonge, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore who confirmed the two explosions said Wednesday’s tanker driver escaped unhurt and no life was lost in the incident.

He blamed the accident on loss of control of the vehicle by the driver when it had a burst tyre.

Alonge said efforts were being made to put out the fire and that FRSC personnel had been deployed to the area to ease traffic congestion.

“The explosion occurred because of a burst tyre. This made the tanker to wobble and spill its content on the road leading to flames and later, the explosion.

“There is no loss of life in the incident. We are collaborating with the Fire Station in Ondo town to help to put out the fire, since there is no fire service station in Ore.

“We have also deployed our personnel to the area to control traffic so as to ease traffic congestion,’’ Alonge said.