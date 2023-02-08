ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel tanker explodes on Ore-Benin Expressway in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

A fuel-laden tanker exploded on Wednesday on the Ore-Benin Expressway at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

It was the second of such explosions in the area in nine days as a kerosene tanker also burst into flames there on Jan. 31 roasting its driver.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore who confirmed the two explosions said Wednesday’s tanker driver escaped unhurt and no life was lost in the incident.

He blamed the accident on loss of control of the vehicle by the driver when it had a burst tyre.

Alonge said efforts were being made to put out the fire and that FRSC personnel had been deployed to the area to ease traffic congestion.

“The explosion occurred because of a burst tyre. This made the tanker to wobble and spill its content on the road leading to flames and later, the explosion.

“There is no loss of life in the incident. We are collaborating with the Fire Station in Ondo town to help to put out the fire, since there is no fire service station in Ore.

“We have also deployed our personnel to the area to control traffic so as to ease traffic congestion,’’ Alonge said.

He urged motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles to always put their vehicles in good order before taking them to the highway.

Fuel tanker explodes on Ore-Benin Expressway in Ondo State

