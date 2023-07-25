ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abiodun approves ₦10k palliative for Ogun workers to address fuel subsidy hardship

Bayo Wahab

Abiodun also announced hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel as well as peculiar allowance for public servants in the state.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]

Recommended articles

Governor Abiodun announced the development in a statement he shared via his Twitter page on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The measures aimed at supporting residents of the state through the fuel subsidy hardship include cash palliatives of N10,000 for public servants and pensioners in the state.

This, according to the statement is to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiodun also announced hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel as well as peculiar allowance for public servants in the state.

He added that payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses and quarterly payment of gratuities for public servants and pensioners respectively have equally been approved.

Abiodun further said that his government would soon commence distribution of food palliatives such as garri, rice, beans and maize to the vulnerable in the state.

Gateway Trading Company has been directed to ensure the establishment of distribution outlets across the state, while items must be sold at the rate obtainable before the fuel price increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, fertilizers and other farm inputs are to be supplied to farmers at subsidized and controlled prices.

Other measures include the commencement of conversion of State Mass Transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation to reduce the cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what was obtained before deregulation”, the governor said.

Also, as part of the palliative programme, the governor asked the local governments working with Community Development Associations and community leaders to submit three roads that require immediate intervention.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja