Abiodun approves ₦10k palliative for Ogun workers to address fuel subsidy hardship

Governor Abiodun announced the development in a statement he shared via his Twitter page on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The measures aimed at supporting residents of the state through the fuel subsidy hardship include cash palliatives of N10,000 for public servants and pensioners in the state.

This, according to the statement is to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy for three months.

Abiodun also announced hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel as well as peculiar allowance for public servants in the state.

He added that payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses and quarterly payment of gratuities for public servants and pensioners respectively have equally been approved.

Abiodun further said that his government would soon commence distribution of food palliatives such as garri, rice, beans and maize to the vulnerable in the state.

“Gateway Trading Company has been directed to ensure the establishment of distribution outlets across the state, while items must be sold at the rate obtainable before the fuel price increase.

Also, fertilizers and other farm inputs are to be supplied to farmers at subsidized and controlled prices.

Other measures include the commencement of conversion of State Mass Transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation to reduce the cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what was obtained before deregulation”, the governor said.