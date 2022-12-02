RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC deploys officers to curb hoarding in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun Command, on Friday said its officers had been deployed to monitor operations of filling stations in the state in order to curb hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)
“We are making frantic efforts to ensure that all filling stations involved in hoarding of premium motor spirit(petrol), which has led to scarcity in the state, face the full wrath of the law.

“It is a known fact that there is a shortage of fuel supply in the country, notwithstanding, filling stations should not use the opportunity to bring untold hardship on citizens,” he said

According to him, plain -clothes operatives are on surveillance of all filling stations in the state and that the surveillance will continue until sanity returns to the system.

“The commandant appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the Corps by reporting filling stations that are still hoarding the product for necessary action”, Kehinde said.

