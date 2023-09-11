Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

The governor issued the warning on Monday, September 11, 2023, via his verified X handle.

“Any traditional ruler, even if he’s from my place, who’s supporting cultism, I assure you that as I have started with Ahoada, I will come after you”, he wrote.

Fubara’s remark came after the recent killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, in the state.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Angbashim was attacked and beheaded by people suspected to be cultists.

The officer was returning from an operation, alongside other police operatives when the suspected cultists attacked them at Odemude, a community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Following the incident, one Gift Okpara better known as 2-baba was named as the prime suspect.

Fubara also announced a ₦100 million reward for anyone who would with information that could lead to Okpara’s arrest and prosecution.

The governor also suspended the traditional ruler in the area, Eze Igbu Akoh II, for “ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”