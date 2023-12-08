ADVERTISEMENT
I won’t surrender our mandate to intimidation —  Fubara assures Rivers people

Bayo Wahab

Fubara assured the people of the state that his administration would not be distracted by needless crises.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
Fubara said this on Thursday, December 7, 2023, while declaring open the 115 and 116 combined Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to protect the state and assured the people of the state that his administration would not be distracted by needless crises.

Fubara said, “Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend, and advance it as the governor.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility, nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail, and deliberate sabotage.

“I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace, as there is nothing to gain in a state of needless crisis.”

Fubara made the statement against the backdrop of the recent political conflict between him and his former principal, Nyesom Wike, whom he worked with to become the governor of the state.

While addressing the traditional rulers, the governor also reassured the people of the state that his administration would take drastic measures to strengthen education, healthcare, and social services across the state.

We will also take deliberate steps to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit among our teeming unemployed youths through viable initiatives on skills development, entrepreneurship training, and targeted investments in commercial agriculture,” he said.

He further urged the traditional leaders to be upright and speak the truth to power so as not to lose their legitimacy and authority before their people.

