New Rivers governor Fubara vows to continue in Wike's direction

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of office was administered to the governor and his deputy in Port Harcourt, by the state's Chief Justice, Chibuzo Amadi.

Former governor, Nyesom Wike, handed over the flag of the state and a handover note to the new governor.

In his inaugural speech, Fubara thanked the people of Rivers for their dedication, resilience and commitment to the democratic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to consolidate on the gains recorded by the administration of his predecessor on infrastructure, economy, health, agriculture, security, education and youth empowerment, among others.

"Fellow Rivers people, today you have given me a great responsibility to preside over our state as governor for the next four years. I'm genuinely touched by the spotlight and humbled by this honour.

"You have vested and invested your trust in us and the question is how can we provide effective good governance to meet your hope and expectations.

"Our response is simple and majestic. By today's mandate, you have asked for continuity in the leadership of the state; you’ve asked for trust in developing Rivers State.

"Like a strong relay team we have accepted the baton to continue the race," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said he would provide strong, determined, focused, purposeful and responsible leadership and assured the people that he was equal to the task and responsibilities ahead.

Fubara also thanked the former governor, the PDP chairman and members in the state as well as other dignitaries that graced the occasion.