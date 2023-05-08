The sports category has moved to a new website.
FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Idiroko Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to desist from using faded number plates to avoid prosecution.
Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun, noted that some criminals used faded number plates to commit crimes, hence the warning.

“We are, therefore, warning those who are fond of using faded number plates to desist from such act to prevent them from being apprehended by the FRSC,” he said.

The unit commander said the command had started arresting those found wanting, following a directive from the headquarters in Abuja.

He said those arrested by FRSC, especially motorcycle riders, were forced to buy new number plates before they were released.

Olaluwoye said motorists around Idiroko axis were fond of using foreign number plates due to its closeness to the border, while some used faded number plates.

Olaluwoye advised motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crashes and ensure sanity on highways.

