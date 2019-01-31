The marathon holds on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

In a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, Sector Commander of the corps, Hyginus Omeje, said the days of the restriction are Feb. 1,Feb. 2, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Omeje said that the decision on the issue was reached at the end of a meeting of heads of security and traffic management agencies in the state.

This decision is in the general interest of the motoring public and also targeted at ensuring free-flow of traffic and forestalling of security breaches on the highways and other roads on the stated days.

Accordingly, a joint team of traffic and security agencies have been set up to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

Motorists found wanting will be severely reprimanded, Omeje said.