FRSC says 5,081 killed, 31,874 injured in 2023 road crashes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC boss added that the figure of RTCs and attendant fatalities was unacceptably high.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu said this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing to mark the end of the corps’ Operation Zero Tolerance, conducted nationwide. Ali-Biu said the adoption of a comprehensive approach by the corps led to the 21% reduction in RTCs.

According to him, from January to December 2023, the Corps ensured upward mobility in the mobilisation of human and material resources to achieve maximum impact.

“On annual performance, from January to December 2023, the Corps recorded a tremendous reduction in road crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries when compared to the data obtained in 2022.

“From January 1 to December 31, 2023, a total of 10,617 RTCs were recorded across the country. This figure is against 13,656 in 2022 which represents a 22% decrease.

“Also, 2023 records reveal that 5,081 people were killed against 6,456 in 2022 representing 21% reduction, while 31,874 victims got injured in 2023, against 38,930 in the year 2022 signifying 18.1% decrease,” he noted.

Despite the decrease, the FRSC boss said that the figure of RTCs and attendant fatalities was unacceptably high.

"These crashes and fatalities in 2023 are not acceptable, because the worrisome situation and the ugly trend must be reversed in 2024 and beyond.

“That is why this year, travellers must avoid excessive speed, overloading as much as possible and steer clear of night trips due to the perennial dangers that come with it.

“These are poor visibility, excessive speed, fatigue and other unhealthy driving behaviours that are associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.

“Travelling at night is a risk factor to all road users, and this must be avoided to save lives,” the corps marshal added.

On enforcement of traffic offences, Ali-Biu said 1,159 motorists were convicted in 93 special mobile court sessions conducted across the country.

“Out of these sessions, 1,303 traffic offenders were arraigned, 1,159 convicted, and 144 discharged and acquitted.

“The Corps also recorded a big boost in its routine enforcement having arrested during the 2023 exercise, a total of 29,220 as against 21,899 in the same period in 2022, representing a 33% increase.

“These offenders were apprehended for committing 33,892 offences in 2023 against 25,401 in the same period in 2022 which signifies 33% increase as well,” he said.

