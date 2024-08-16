FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

Speaking, during a news conference on Friday in Abuja, the Sector Commander, Muta’a Chorrie commended the Unit Command for their transparency and diligence in recovering and returning the items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred on June 11, at the Ido junction, on the Airport -Giri road, Abuja.

NAN reports that in the rescue operations, three people died and one of them, Najim Babalola, a student of the College of Education (COE) Zuba, owned the bag, the money and other items.

Chorrie said that the event was a testament to the FRSC’s commitment to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency. He explained that a thorough investigation was conducted to ensure the items were genuinely owned by the deceased.

He named the recovered items as; a bag, two POS machines, five ATM cards, a techno phone, a power bank, a rechargeable lamp and over ₦1million cash.

“The deceased was a young promising man. I want to commend the unit command for the level of transparency they displayed.

“As soon as they recovered the bag, they hid it so that some other people would not claim it. The rescue team reported to the command immediately.

"We were careful because people take advantage of situations like this. It took us long to do our investigators before the handover of the money.

“This is the tradition of the FRSC. Whenever valuables are recovered , we take our time to investigate. We commiserate with you.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abdulwasiu Ajiboye, expressed gratitude to the FRSC for their efforts in rescuing the deceased and returning the recovered items.

Ajiboye appreciated the corps’ transparency and compassion during the difficult time, adding that the FRSC did their best to rescue the deceased.

“They said they tried their best to rescue them. It’s a sad situation, and there is nothing we can do. May God almighty continue to guide all of us,” he said.