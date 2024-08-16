ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC official stated that a thorough investigation was conducted to ensure the items were genuinely owned by the deceased.

FRSC hands over ₦1m recovered from accident scene to victim’s family [quick news africa]
FRSC hands over ₦1m recovered from accident scene to victim’s family [quick news africa]

Recommended articles

Speaking, during a news conference on Friday in Abuja, the Sector Commander, Muta’a Chorrie commended the Unit Command for their transparency and diligence in recovering and returning the items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred on June 11, at the Ido junction, on the Airport -Giri road, Abuja.

NAN reports that in the rescue operations, three people died and one of them, Najim Babalola, a student of the College of Education (COE) Zuba, owned the bag, the money and other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chorrie said that the event was a testament to the FRSC’s commitment to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency. He explained that a thorough investigation was conducted to ensure the items were genuinely owned by the deceased.

He named the recovered items as; a bag, two POS machines, five ATM cards, a techno phone, a power bank, a rechargeable lamp and over ₦1million cash.

“The deceased was a young promising man. I want to commend the unit command for the level of transparency they displayed.

“As soon as they recovered the bag, they hid it so that some other people would not claim it. The rescue team reported to the command immediately.

"We were careful because people take advantage of situations like this. It took us long to do our investigators before the handover of the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the tradition of the FRSC. Whenever valuables are recovered , we take our time to investigate. We commiserate with you.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abdulwasiu Ajiboye, expressed gratitude to the FRSC for their efforts in rescuing the deceased and returning the recovered items.

Ajiboye appreciated the corps’ transparency and compassion during the difficult time, adding that the FRSC did their best to rescue the deceased.

“They said they tried their best to rescue them. It’s a sad situation, and there is nothing we can do. May God almighty continue to guide all of us,” he said.

The corps presented recommendation letters to the unit commander, team leader and other officers at the rescue operations for their exemplary service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

Deeper Life overseer calls on women to drive positive change in Nigeria's growth

Deeper Life overseer calls on women to drive positive change in Nigeria's growth

Food, Beverages, Tobacco union slams NAFDAC for not lifting sachet alcohol ban

Food, Beverages, Tobacco union slams NAFDAC for not lifting sachet alcohol ban

LASG diverts traffic at Ikeja along for pedestrian bridge demolition this weekend

LASG diverts traffic at Ikeja along for pedestrian bridge demolition this weekend

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Sen Umar shocked as Bauchi Emirate strips his title over comments on Gov Bala

Sen Umar shocked as Bauchi Emirate strips his title over comments on Gov Bala

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

Crisis deepens as US court backs Chinese firm in $70m arbitration dispute against FG

Crisis deepens as US court backs Chinese firm in $70m arbitration dispute against FG

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria