FRSC not a revenue generating agency — Kazeem

Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

NAN reports that there have been reports about FRSC paying attention to revenue generation than the saftey of motorists and road users.

Kazeem said that the mandate of FRSC was to make the nation’s highway safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

According to him, the corps was not set up as a revenue generating agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

“We are an agency of the government and the primary purpose of existence of any government all over the world and from time immemorial is the security of lives and properties.

“And that is exactly what we are helping the government to achieve. We are not a revenue generating agency.

“Our mandate is clear and it is to eradicate Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and create a safer motoring environment in Nigeria, ” he said.