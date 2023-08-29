ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC marshal stated that the operation followed public outcry about the security risks posed by noticeable violation of road traffic regulations by some motorists, including those using foreign and Nigerian number plates on the same vehicle.

FRSC and motocycle operators (TheGuardianNG)
The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the arrest was in line with the ongoing nationwide clampdown on unstable, unregistered and improperly registered vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu recently inaugurated the special operation, directing that such drivers and vehicles should be apprehended.

Kazeem said that the operation followed public outcry about the security risks posed by noticeable violation of road traffic regulations by some motorists, including those using foreign and Nigerian number plates on the same vehicle.

He said that FRSC patrol team arrested one of the perpetrators, who is using two number plates, BBJ746AA and CV51UMC, on his Volkswagen Golf 3 car.

“The perpetrator was arrested within Idu operational area of the corps in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, following adequate intelligence gathered by the tactical team.

“There is a viral video also of another driver. The search for the vehicle in the viral video is still ongoing, but the just arrested Volkswagen and the driver have been handed over to Life Camp Divisional Police Command, FCT.

“This is for further questioning and possible prosecution, after the conclusion of preliminary investigation by the Corps Intelligence Unit,” he said.

He said that FRSC tactical teams have been strategically deployed to impound unstable, unregistered and improperly registered vehicles, and prosecute the owners.

