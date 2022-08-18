RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC gets 316 new patrol vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated 316 vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), for effective patrol of highways across the country.

FRSC new patrol vehicles (FRSC)
FRSC new patrol vehicles (FRSC)

Mustapha, who inaugurated the vehicles on Thursday in Abuja, said they would be used to patrol the new road infrastructure provided by the Federal Government.

The SGF also said the provision of the vehicles was to enhance the operations of the corps and ensure safety of road users across the country.

He assured that the federal government would remain consistent in providing improved transport infrastructure and urged regulatory agencies to live up to expectations.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the provision of transport infrastructure.

“This is because he believes that it is a key determinant of performance in any nation’s development and growth process.

“Indeed, investment in transport infrastructure encourages economic impact,” he said.

Mustapha said that the vehicles would boost the operations of the FRSC and give it more ambience to carry out its duties effectively.

He urged the corps to sustain its leadership role in Africa in making roads safer for economic growth, adding that the patrol vehicles should be deployed to cover the entire country, as soon as possible.

Mustapha also tasked the FRSC to sustain its transformational approach to road safety management, not only in Nigeria, but West Africa and Africa as a whole.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu said that the vehicles would help to improve field operations of FRSC officers and Marshals.

Biu said that the vehicles were also to provide real time and active support and backup to field officers.

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to quality service delivery and pledged proper deployment and utilisation of the vehicles to all locations, for the safety of motorists.

Biu appealed for improved funding to enable the FRSC realise its vision of full coverage of all operational commands nationwide.

He said the operational areas include 12 zonal commands, 37 sector commands, 223 unit commands, 58 outposts and 527 station offices.

Also speaking, the FRSC Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello commended President Buhari for his support to the corps in the efforts to ensure efficient service delivery.

Similarly, Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, represented by AIG Operations, Bala Ciroma pledged harmonious working relationship with the FRSC for effective traffic management in the country.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, represented by Director, Vehicle Inspectorate Office, Mr Abdulateef Bello commended the FRSC for bringing sanity to roads in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 316 operational vehicles included 239 patrol vehicles, 49 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and five patrol bikes.

