FRSC board promotes 20 officers

FRSC Commission board promotes 20 officers

The eight corps commanders were promoted to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the deputy corps commanders were elevated to the position of Corps Commanders (CC).

  Published: , Refreshed:
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption play FRSC board promotes 20 officers (guardian)

The board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the promotion of eight Corps Commanders (CC) and 12 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

The approval was made at the board meeting on Friday.

The eight corps commanders were promoted to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the deputy corps commanders were elevated to the position of Corps Commanders (CC).

Among the newly elevated ACMs are PO Osadebamwen, Abayomi Olukoju, M. Shehu, MI Garba, DD Sayi, SU Umar, Yekeen Salami, and Sunday Maku.

The newly elevated CCs are O Kalu, JI Dagwa, MA Jatau, EA Asaniyan, RN Monyei, TD Sifawa, SO Adepoju, U Wihioka, P Olaye, KM Kabo, R Ogom, and S Akinyemi.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Chairman of the FRSC Board, Barrister Bukhari Bello, praised  the transparency of the promotion exercise and urged the newly promoted staff to put in more efforts in ensuring that the highways are safe for all categories of road users.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, also congratulated the newly elevated Officers.

Oyeyemi encouraged them to continually put in their best in the course of their duties.

The Corps Marshal promised to continue to improve the welfare of the Corps’ personnel in general to the satisfaction of all. He advised those who did not get promoted to keep faith and hope for the best in the next exercise.

The promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical exercises, computer based examination, and oral interview which took about a week to conclude, Kazeem added.

The newly elevated Officers would be decorated on Tuesday 11 September 2018 at the FRSC Headquarters situated at 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse Abuja.

