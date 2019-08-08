The Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Frankland Briyai, has resigned his appointment so he can contest in the Bayelsa governorship election.

Briyai announced that he's joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest in the November 16 governorship election.

When he announced his resignation on Thursday, August 8, 2019, he said his decision is in response to pressure from important stakeholders.

"I have critically considered their demand and dilemma. I have heard their call to selfless service that had always been my lifestyle.

"For the sake of the very important call to rescue the kind, peace-loving and great people of Bayelsa State, I have resigned my appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with effect from Thursday, the 8th of August, 2019," he said.

Briyai disclosed that he picked the APC because he identifies the party "with the very best of the progressive political parties".

He said he's experienced and capable of taking Bayelsa State to the "next glorious level" if he's elected governor.