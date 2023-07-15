Breaking news:
Foundation awards scholarship to 17 Anambra students in tertiary institutions

One of the beneficiaries, Awele Okocha, thanked the foundation and Awuzie for supporting their dreams and aspirations.

Group photograph with beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme of Dr Chioma Awuzie Foundation (DCAF) in Anambra. [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students were selected from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, and the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Other institutions included the Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, Federal College of Education, Umunze, and Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

The founder of the Foundation, Dr Chioma Awuzie, said at the event at Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, that the gesture was part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Awuzie, who is also the Director, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, said that the support was under the Foundation’s annual Scholarship Scheme and Charity Programme.

She said that the scholarship was geared towards promoting access to quality education and improving the lives of indigent students.

According to her, over 50 students have benefited since the inception of the scholarship scheme.

“For this year, the 17 beneficiaries will get cash support that would allow them to pursue their academic dreams without worrying about any financial burden for the session.

“Beneficiaries were selected from a poll of nominees by heads of the public tertiary institutions in the state.

“We also distributed food items, foot wears, raincoats and clothing materials to students and residents of the polytechnic.”

She congratulated the recipients of the 2023 scholarship award and encouraged them to use the funds judiciously, become self-reliant and be able to help others in future.

She urged well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, local and international donors to support the foundation in the quest to better the lives of youths and women.

Also speaking, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, also commended the foundation for investing in the educational aspirations of the youths, especially the financially vulnerable.

Nwafulugo, who was represented by the Deputy Rector Administration, Dr Ken Ezekwe, equally urged well-meaning individuals to emulate DCAF.

She said that they can emulate the foundation by using their wealth and resources to add value and meaning to the lives of the underprivileged.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Prof. Moses Chendo, President, Chemical Society of Nigeria, commended the foundation for investing in human empowerment and development.

“Her project is laudable, because she understands that the future is in the hands of the youths and they need all the support they need to become responsible citizens in the country,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Awele Okocha, thanked the foundation and Awuzie for supporting their dreams and aspirations.

