'Formulate policies to protect marriages, strengthen family bond' – Church urges FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The church expressed that African governments should resist the pressures of those against traditional marriages and families, he added that stronger nations are built on successful marriages and families, as such, couples must see it as a sacred union.

From Left: Mr Ifeanyi Agiriga, Stake President, Abuja Kubwa Stake, Mr Victor Eze, Stake President, Abuja Wuse Stake and Mr Ikpe Nkanang, Director of Communication, Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu Coordinating Council of the Church at a press briefing in Abuja.
From Left: Mr Ifeanyi Agiriga, Stake President, Abuja Kubwa Stake, Mr Victor Eze, Stake President, Abuja Wuse Stake and Mr Ikpe Nkanang, Director of Communication, Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu Coordinating Council of the Church at a press briefing in Abuja.

The church made the call in a communique issued at the end of the 5th edition of “Strengthening Families Conference” organised by the church, in Abuja. Mr Ikpe Nkanang, Director of Communication, Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu Coordinating Council of the church, read the communique while addressing newsmen.

He said that it was important for African governments to resist the pressures by groups who are against traditional marriages and families.

According to him, the Ministries of Education of all African countries should not yield to pressures to infiltrate the school curricular with inappropriate content that seeks to introduce children to sexuality. He explained that stronger nations are built on successful marriages and families, as such, couples must see it as a sacred union.

“Marriage between a man and a woman is sacred, therefore couples should go into it with every sense of responsibility and conscious of the fact that families and marriages are under attack by different socio-cultural issues.

“They have a duty to make their marriage work and when marriage is recognized by couples as a union of equals, both the husband and wife will commit their God-given talents and resources towards the success of the families.

“That couples should, as much as possible avoid external interference in their families and marriages and learn to resolve their differences themselves without allowing a third party intervention, unless absolutely relevant.

“That couples should inculcate the spirit of tolerance, forgiveness, mutual trust, openness, fidelity and appreciation, shunning selfishness and pride.

“That discussions about finances should be a priority to couples to provide clear understanding of their financial status,” he said.

He added that in cases of infertility, couples should be each others strength and explore options like medical solutions, adoption of children, among others to be able to overcome the challenge.

Nkanang added that parents should also be mindful of how they rebuke and speak with their children as extreme measures could affect their self-esteem in future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inter-denominational conference which took place between June 21 and 22, featured speakers as well as panelists, who spoke on divergent issues relating to marriages and families.

