Ex-Buhari minister Umar-Farouq faces EFCC interrogators in ₦37.1bn fraud probe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former minister was at the commission's headquarters on Monday morning.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq [Twitter/@FMHDSD]
Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq [Twitter/@FMHDSD]

A source at the EFCC confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the former minister was at the commission's headquarters on Monday morning.

"The former minister kept her promise of honouring the commission's invitation over alleged misappropriation of multi billion naira social intervention fund during her tenure as minister," the source said.

The source added that Umar-Farouq might likely be released to go home and return on Tuesday for further interrogation.

"She might not likely be detained; she may be allowed to go home but it will be very late, and she has to report tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for further interrogation," the source said.

The ongoing investigation by the EFCC revolves around a staggering ₦37.1 billion allegedly laundered by officials of the ministry during Umar-Farouq's tenure as minister.

The EFCC had a week ago interrogated Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), being supervised by the ministry.

The commission held Shehu for questioning after her office was raided, but was later released on administrative bail.

Shehu was responsible for overseeing the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme during President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The EFCC had Umar-Farouq for questioning over the case, but she requested for a rescheduling of the appointment.

The former minister was to appear before EFCC interrogators on January 3, but did not show up due to health challenges.

