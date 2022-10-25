Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Ndiomu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr Freston Akpor, said that PAP undertook a needs assessment of the victims with Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency before procuring the items.

Akpor explained that the Amnesty Office would give further assistance in subsequent phases of its intervention to assist the Bayelsa Government to manage the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the floods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated included, bags of rice, beans, garri, pepper, noddles, mosquito nets, disinfectants and drinking water.

Receiving the items on behalf of Bayelsa Government, Mr Wallaman Igrubia, Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, applauded the Amnesty Office for its kind disposition to victims of the natural disaster.

He noted that the scale of the disaster was beyond the capacity of the state government and appealed for more assistance from the Federal Government, corporate and philanthropic organisations.