Flooding: Akwaibom donates N100m, relief materials to Bayelsa

Why Akwaibom is donating to Bayelsa: Governor Emanuel said the gesture was part of Akwa Ibom state’s effort towards cushioning the negative impact of flood disaster on the people of Bayelsa

Giving accolades to the governor: Udom also lauded the Bayelsa governor for his prompt intervention in the management of flood mishap in the state saying that such has built the peoples’ confidence in the state government

He said, “When a sad incident occurs, the people look up to the government to come to their aid and I’m glad that you have risen squarely to the occasion and this has given your people hope.”

Bayelsa thanks Akwaibom: Responding, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, appreciated the Governor’s visit and gifts, stating that Governor Emmanuel has proven himself, a leader and not a politician.

“When this flood occurred, you called on the phone which I thought was enough, but this visit by you is very touching. You have risen to the demands of transformational leadership by this action of yours. This is what this moment needs, leaders not politicians and you have proven to be a leader. These gifts that you’ve given to us, will be very judiciously used and I can assure you that our people are very happy.”

“This incident has made 99 percent of the people of Bayelsa Internally displaced. Homes are submerged, roads have collapsed, communication networks have ceased, electricity is completely out since all the transformers are underwater. The damage that our people have suffered is unimaginable. We are therefore very grateful for this great help that you have offered.” Senator Diri reiterated.

What you should know: Despite the level of deaths and devastation caused by the massive floods recorded in Bayelsa State, the Governor of the State revealed that Bayelsa was yet to receive any relief items from the federal government in spite of the clarion call he made to the Buhari-led administration and other international agencies.

The governor explained that although the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the federal government had sent relief items to 21 states affected by flooding, Bayelsa was yet to receive any of such items.