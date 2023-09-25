ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The councilor appealed to the state govt to intervene urgently as the lives of his people are at stake.

Flooded area (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]
Flooded area (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]

Recommended articles

Kenren Pere, Councilor representing Ogbinbiri ward 18, in Asigborodo Community disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Warri. Pere said that the affected communities were Torukubuagbene, Awanba, Koropigbene, Itagbene and Asigborodo as well as adjourning communities.

According to him, the incident began more than a week ago and the situation became worse on Friday. While appealing for an urgent intervention by the state government, the councilor said that the lives of his people were at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pere said: “rain has been falling before, but we have never had it this bad.

“Many valuables including boats, clothes, food items, and other means of livelihood have been destroyed by the unfortunate occurrence.

“Lives are at stake, people can no longer go about their normal daily activities to feed, so there is hunger in the affected communities.

“The overflow started more than a week ago, but the situation became worse three days ago, leaving my people in fear,”.

Pere also appealed to the state government to send relief materials including food items to the people to alleviate their suffering. Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area neither picked several calls put across to his phone nor respond to WhatsApp messages sent to his cell phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Daniel Okpor, Director, Administration and Finance, Delta Emergency Management Agency said that the agency was not aware of the development. Okpor, however, requested for video clips of the incident to aid the agency’s findings and response.

“Was the incident a result of flood or rainfall? We believe more in video clips than in photographs. In the absence of video, you can send me photographs,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

How do you make your Bet Correct?

How do you make your Bet Correct?

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley