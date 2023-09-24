ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy governor also called on the distributors of the relief materials to ensure that only the targeted persons and the vulnerable were given the items.

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna. [NAN]
NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Director-General of the agency, Mustapha Ahmed, said during the distribution in Kaduna that the gesture was under the Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI).

Ahmed, who was represented by Ms Ngozi Echeazu, State Team supervisor, SNELEI, said that the distribution was aimed at bringing succour to the affected households in the state.

He identified the items as food and non-food items, such as rice, beans, sorghum, blankets, mats, mosquito nets and detergents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other non-food items include sewing machines, grinding machines, water pumps for dry-season farmers, sprayers, fertilizers, herbicides and seedlings.

He explained that the agricultural inputs were given to take farmers back to the farms, stimulate crop production and safeguard national food security in the middle of economic downturn.

The DG added that the livelihood support was to help artisans to improve their businesses and grow the economy.

He called on the beneficiaries to avoid selling the items and destroy the good intention of the Federal Government.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balarabe, who was represented by James Kanyip, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Uba Sani, Office of the Deputy Governor, said that the items would assist the beneficiaries in rebuilding their lives.

She also advised the beneficiaries against selling the items, which she said was to alleviate poverty and empower them economically.

The deputy governor also called on the distributors of the relief materials to ensure that only the targeted persons and the vulnerable were given the items.

Also, Usman Mazabu, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, thanked the Federal Government for approving the relief assistance to the victims.

Muazu assured that the relief materials would be transparently and jointly distributed to the affected persons by officials of NEMA, SEMA and representatives of the community and other relevant stakeholders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, others approve declaration on ending TB by 2030

Nigeria, others approve declaration on ending TB by 2030

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna

Tinubu urges athletes, officials to promote national interest at NYG 2023

Tinubu urges athletes, officials to promote national interest at NYG 2023

Experts urge FG to stop treating deaf people like second-class citizens

Experts urge FG to stop treating deaf people like second-class citizens

Gov Lawal issues shoot-on- sight order against illegal miners in Zamfara

Gov Lawal issues shoot-on- sight order against illegal miners in Zamfara

Explosion at illegal fuel depot kills 35 people along Benin-Nigeria border

Explosion at illegal fuel depot kills 35 people along Benin-Nigeria border

LASU celebrates 2 decades of towering communication scholarship

LASU celebrates 2 decades of towering communication scholarship

Police warn bloggers, celebrities to stop interfering in Mohbad's death probe

Police warn bloggers, celebrities to stop interfering in Mohbad's death probe

Nigerian obstetrician showcases research innovations in New York

Nigerian obstetrician showcases research innovations in New York

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley