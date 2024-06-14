ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adedeji said for the operation on Friday, some people deliberately blocked the waterways by building fences, shanties and houses on the way.

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota
Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Recommended articles

The operation was carried out on Friday by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and Ministry for Environment, led by Corps Marshall, Maj. Olaniyi Cole rtd.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the exercise reports that the operation was carried out at Liberty, Paris, Victory and Hosanna Goodness Estates, all located in the Okota area.

NAN observed that some street gates, house fences, including security posts were allegedly built on drainage channels and canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also observed that a security post’s toilet was constructed on drainage, as well as many illegal structures, including Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) houses with their shrines built close to a major canal in the area.

Cole said that some residents of the estates petitioned the Commissioner for Environment on the incessant flooding they always faced once it rained due to the blockage of the canals and drainages by the illegal structures.

Cole said they were given the order to pull down all illegal structures, stressing that the affected estates and houses were given 48 hours to remove the structures.

He said that for every land approved by the government, the construction of the fence must have 10 10-metre distance to/from the canal and drainage.

Mr Adekoya Adedeji, from the Drainage Office, Lagos State Ministry for Environment, linked the flooding situation in many parts of the state to human activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedeji said for the operation on Friday, some people deliberately blocked the waterways by building fences, shanties and houses on the way.

“People must have an understanding that all that government is doing is for the interest of all.

“As a government, we will not rest on our effort to ensure that all illegal structures on canals, drainages and other public ways responsible for flooding are cleared for a flood-free Lagos,” he said.

Some residents of the estates who spoke with NAN commended the government for the bold step to clear the illegal structures.

Austin Odinaka, a resident, said the street gate constructed around his street always caused flooding, causing them to take longer journeys out of the estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, simply identified as Sunny, said they tried to intervene when they were constructing some street gates, but they were ignored by the initiators of the construction.

Sunny, however, blamed some Lagos State Government Officials and traditional rulers of the area, who collected money and allowed the illegal structures to be constructed.

A victim, whose illegal structure was marked for demolition along the canal, Mrs Nancy Okafor, said she purchased the land from one Mr Odo Chibuzor, at the sum of N536,000, with a receipt given to the Corps Marshall as evidence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Edo Guber: APC camp swells as 2 PDP aspirants collapse structure for Okpebholo

Edo Guber: APC camp swells as 2 PDP aspirants collapse structure for Okpebholo

No country grows without good power sector - Minister to go tough on vandals

No country grows without good power sector - Minister to go tough on vandals

Visit hospital early to prevent cholera death - Health professional urges Nigerians

Visit hospital early to prevent cholera death - Health professional urges Nigerians

Sports coach, bedridden for spinal cord injury, begs Soludo, Nigerians for help

Sports coach, bedridden for spinal cord injury, begs Soludo, Nigerians for help

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007