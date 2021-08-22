Flood destroys 2,026 houses, 95 farms in Kano- SEMA

Dr Sale Jili, Executive Secretary of the agency, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

Jili said that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted flooding in 25 LGAs of the state due to expected heavy rainfall.

“About 26 persons were killed 2,026 houses destroyed, 95 rice farms washed away and 19 persons injured due to flooding in the state,” he said.

Jili named the affected LGAs to include Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni, Doguwa, Rano, Ungogo, Tudun Wada and Tsanyawa.

“We have visited Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni and Doguwa to distribute relief materials to the victims as a measure to alleviate their sufferings.

“The items distributed include food items, bags of cement, roofing sheets, mats and blankets,” he said.

Jili said the agency had deployed personnel to Tudun Wada LGA which was badly affected by the disaster to assess the damage to enable it develop a comprehensive data.

He said that the State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government has setup an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp furnished with mattresses and beddings for flood victims that can accommodate over 700 persons.