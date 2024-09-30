Flight operations set to resume at Ebonyi Airport in November

Ngozi Obichukwu, the State Commissioner for Aviation said this while briefing Gov. Francis Nwifuru during his inspection of the facility. The inspection was as part of activities to mark the state’s 28th anniversary.

Obichukwu said that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had inspected the airport’s runway which, she said, was the only aspect delaying the commencement of flight operations.

“The 3.1kilometre runway which can accommodate five aircraft at a time was asphalted by the present administration in the state.

“The airport had earlier commenced operations but most aircraft could not cope with the runway due to non-asphalting of the concrete basement used in constructing it.

“We, however, commenced the asphalting of the runway in October 2023 and completed it on July 8, 2024,” she said.

She said the NCAA had inspected the runway and was expected to approve flight operations by November.

“We commend Gov. Nwifuru for fulfilling his promise of rehabilitating the runway which is one of the best in the country.

“We however regret that the engineer who oversaw the rehabilitation of the runway died,” she added.

Nwifuru applauded the timely completion of the project noting that there were lots of improvements from the last time he visited. The governor, represented by his Deputy, Patricia Obila, said that billions of naira had been spent on the project and the state was expecting to reap its due reward.

“This is one of the best airports around the world and we pray that no life will be lost in the facility.

“I thank all those who contributed to the realisation of this dream as you have all written your names in gold,” he stated.

He urged the commissioner to submit a proposal for the naming of the project’s late lead engineer, after one of the airport’s plazas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari during the administration of Sen. David Umahi.

