FIWON supports NLC warning strike, demands minimal social protection from FG

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC had declared a warning strike to press for the increase in minimum wage of workers following hyper inflation occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the federation’s General Secretary, Gbenga Komolafe, and made available to newsman on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Komolafe said that the National Executive Committee of FIWON at its emergency virtual meeting held recently, noted that workers in Nigeria have been facing extraordinary challenges since the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that successive governments’ programmes and actions since 2020 have aggravated gross income inequality and have attacked productive activities both in the informal and formal economy.

”Let us look at the policies of currency redesign, fuel price hike and gross devaluation of the naira as announced and implemented by the government in this year 2023 alone.

”Also, the programmes announced by President Bola Tinubu’s government to cushion the effects of the present realities have further led to a spike in absolute poverty and immeseration with increased desperation, spike in crime and social vices, ” Komolafe said.

According to him , the federation supports the NLC demands for an urgent wage review to reflect present day economic realities for civil servants. The organisation, the secretary said, also recommended the immediate adoption of CNG to facilitate CNG powered vehicles as an alternative to premium motor spirit.

It also called for the immediate payment of salary arrears of ASUU members, being withheld by Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The immediate implementation of free health coverage for children under five years old, as well as pregnant women and elders of 60 years and above.

“As it is, these categories of Nigerians are excluded from the Basic Health plans of most HMOs,” FIWON said.

The statement further called for a review of the so called Micro Pensions Plan for Informal Sector to ensure government part funding of informal workers pension contribution. It said that such review would in the long run protect informal workers at old age and make them live longer lives.

Komolafe further called for the introduction of social pension to the most vulnerable especially old people, the infirm and those unemployed for long period of time.