Fishermen kill Hippo that killed Emir's guard, share meat with community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The brave fishermen subsequently butchered the animal into pieces and shared the meat to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the fishermen armed with bows and arrows have killed the hippopotamus in Yauri River, Yauri Local Government Area on Monday.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Yauri LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Shu’aibu, said the animal was killed by the fishermen after receiving a directive from the Emir of Yauri.

"If you could recall, the hippo has killed Yauri Emir’s guard and another farmer in September.

"We can’t keep an animal that is killing people anyhow, and all the people it killed were not after the animal, they were doing their own fishing business.

“After they killed it, they transported it on a big canoe from the river to the palace of the District Head of Gungu, Alhaji Kasimu Aliyu, amidst applause by a crowd of people.

“The brave fishermen subsequently butchered the animal into pieces and shared the meat to the people,” Shu’aibu said.

