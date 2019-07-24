Adebanjo gave the advice while addressing a news conference in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olakunrin, daughter of the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was killed on July 12 by unknown gunmen.

Olakunrin, who was shot in her SUV along Sagamu-Ore road in Ondo State, has been buried.

Adebanjo said that government claimed it was doing its best to unravel the killers, but Afenifere wanted it to do more.

The Afenifere leader said that the police authorities had claimed they had yet to establish any links between those arrested so far with the crime.

Adebanjo said Afenifere and other Nigerians were expecting nothing short of justice for Olakunrin.

He urged the government to intensify efforts to bring her killers to book.

The Afenifere leader said Olakunrin’s murder reinforces the precarious security situation in many parts of the country.

Adebanjo described the situation in the South West as unacceptable, saying it must not be allowed to get out of hand.

The Afenifere leader advocated return to what he called true federalism, saying the system the country was operating was dysfunctional.

Adebanjo said all members of the group shared in the grief of Pa Fasoranti at this trying time.