First Lady says lawmakers should enforce tougher penalties for kidnappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

She appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration as it worked hard to bequeath prosperous legacies to the country.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
She reiterated the position on Thursday in the State House Abuja when she received the Senators representing the three senatorial districts in Lagos State. The first lady who formerly represented Lagos for 12 years in the Senate, appealed to the lawmakers to lead the process in enacting security related laws to stem the tide of the crime.

Mrs Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration as it worked hard to bequeath prosperous legacies to the country.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu is resolute to leave a legacy for generations yet unborn. This takes a lot of sacrifice and courage,” she said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East said they came to pay homage to the first lady.

Abiru, the Chairman of Southern Senators’ Forum said the reforms of President Tinubu were on course at putting the nation on a solid footing of economic wellbeing and lasting prosperity.

He assured that the Senate would continue to look into people’ centered legislations especially as it regards the economy and security. Abiru expressed optimism that the nation would soon be an economic haven.

Other Senators on the courtesy visit are; Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni representing Lagos Central and Dr Oluranti Adebule representing Lagos West.

