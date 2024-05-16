ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Oluremi also admonished citizens to care more for the aged people in the communities.

First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]
First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Mrs Tinubu gave the position on Wednesday in Abuja, in her goodwill message to mark the 2024 International Day of Families (IDF). The First Lady described the family as the foundation of communities and the nation adding that it is important for them to be bound in love and harmony.

“Families share a common thread. Our families have been a source of comfort and stability.

“We have learnt the importance of cherishing the moments we have together, big and small.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, let us take a moment to appreciate our families and express our gratitude to our grandparents, parents, spouses, children and siblings.

“Our extended family and friends should not be out, a simple phone call, a handwritten note, or a shared meal can make a world of difference,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu further admonished citizens to care more for the aged people in the communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IFD was established by the UN in 1994 and it is observed annually on May 15.

The purpose was to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane

Rivers crisis: How Fubara's move to probe Wike's govt rattled ex-gov's allies

Rivers crisis: How Fubara's move to probe Wike's govt rattled ex-gov's allies

Nasarawa assembly threatens to revoke road contract if uncompleted in 3 months

Nasarawa assembly threatens to revoke road contract if uncompleted in 3 months

Effective parenting vital in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Effective parenting vital in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers