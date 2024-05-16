First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

Mrs Tinubu gave the position on Wednesday in Abuja, in her goodwill message to mark the 2024 International Day of Families (IDF). The First Lady described the family as the foundation of communities and the nation adding that it is important for them to be bound in love and harmony.

“Families share a common thread. Our families have been a source of comfort and stability.

“We have learnt the importance of cherishing the moments we have together, big and small.

“Therefore, let us take a moment to appreciate our families and express our gratitude to our grandparents, parents, spouses, children and siblings.

“Our extended family and friends should not be out, a simple phone call, a handwritten note, or a shared meal can make a world of difference,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu further admonished citizens to care more for the aged people in the communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IFD was established by the UN in 1994 and it is observed annually on May 15.