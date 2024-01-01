First lady, Remi Tinubu, meets FCT baby born at exactly 12 am on January 1

The first baby of the new year, Boluwatife Johnson, arrived at exactly 12 am on January 1, 2024 to the Johnson family.

Mrs Tinubu also welcomed all the new born babies in the hospital and blessed them with prayers, baby gifts including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies and cash presents.

"It is my pleasure to be at this hospital on this auspicious day, January 1, 2024 to welcome the first baby of the year in the FCT, this occasion has immense significance as it symbolises hope, new beginning of better days for our beloved country.

"It is a moment not only to celebrate the birth of this new beautiful baby but to also acknowledge the profound significant that each new life has on us as a society; the birth of a baby is a reminder that all that we face as humans, the circle of life, continues.

"As a mother, I am committed to enhancing an environment that nurtures and supports the wellbeing of our children in particular and the families in general in a safe and loving home with access to quality education and healthcare."

She said such environment would ensure their physical and mental wellbeing in order to become the leaders, innovators and change makers of tomorrow.

The first lady also urged nursing mothers to take absolute care of themselves and their new babies.

"I urge nursing mothers to take adequate care of their babies, ensure that they are immunised when due, practice exclusive breastfeeding to provide them with adequate nutritious and healthy weaning food for proper brain development.

"Expectant mothers should always take antenatal and postnatal care seriously, maintain basic sanitation and hygiene at home, take it their baths and register their babies with the National Population Commission and ensure to enroll them in school at appropriate age.

"On our part, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), we are working in collaboration with UNICEF to ensure that all birth in Nigeria are duly registered in order to ensure the rights and protection of all our children."

Mrs Tinubu also urged women in general to do proper medical checkup, especially on HIV/AID status to avoid mother to child transmission.

"I also charge our women to take steps in knowing their HIV/AIDS status to enable them to take adequate care of themselves and protect mother to child HIV/AID, particularly for pregnant and nursing mothers.

"On this note, I welcome baby Boluwatife Johnson, the first baby of the year 2024, I congratulate the parents of the first baby of the year and all other babies born in the FCT.

"I appreciate all our health care professionals and volunteers and individuals who work tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing of our mothers and children, God bless us all. Happy New Year."

The Chief Host of the event, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, thanked the first lady for her kind gesture.

Prof. Mahmud Raji, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NHA, also commended Mrs Tinubu and the RHI for reaching out to the new born.