ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 1,709 widows and orphans are set to benefit from the empowerment scheme, with each recipient receiving a sum of ₦250,000.

Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]
Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

At the presentation ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, November 4, 2023, Remi Tinubu, who is also the National Chairman of RHI, expressed that the initiative aimed not only to remember and honor the sacrifices of the fallen heroes but also to empower their wives and children who have endured hardships.

A total of 1,709 widows and orphans are set to benefit from the empowerment scheme, with each recipient receiving a sum of ₦250,000.

Remi Tinubu stated that the financial support provided would enable the beneficiaries to either capitalise on existing businesses or start new ventures, ultimately aiding them in caring for their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We recognise widows as survivors, not victims, who have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Today, we make donations of ₦427,250,000 to Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), which is the sum total of the individual draft cheques," the First Lady stated.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by military spouses, Tinubu commended the strength, resilience, and sacrifices of the women who stood by their husbands through uncertain and challenging times.

In his response, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, represented by Maj. – Gen. D.I Saliu, Director, Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters, commended the First Lady for the thoughtful gesture towards the wives of fallen heroes.

He described it as a clear indication that the welfare of women and the Armed Forces holds a high priority.

"I make bold to say that there would not have been more desirable beneficiaries of such a thoughtful initiative than our dear widows. These are special collections of women who specifically held their home front while their husbands carried out their duty and laid down their lives in the process," Gen. Musa remarked.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack