First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

At the presentation ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, November 4, 2023, Remi Tinubu, who is also the National Chairman of RHI, expressed that the initiative aimed not only to remember and honor the sacrifices of the fallen heroes but also to empower their wives and children who have endured hardships.

A total of 1,709 widows and orphans are set to benefit from the empowerment scheme, with each recipient receiving a sum of ₦250,000.

Remi Tinubu stated that the financial support provided would enable the beneficiaries to either capitalise on existing businesses or start new ventures, ultimately aiding them in caring for their families.

"We recognise widows as survivors, not victims, who have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Today, we make donations of ₦427,250,000 to Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), which is the sum total of the individual draft cheques," the First Lady stated.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by military spouses, Tinubu commended the strength, resilience, and sacrifices of the women who stood by their husbands through uncertain and challenging times.

In his response, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, represented by Maj. – Gen. D.I Saliu, Director, Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters, commended the First Lady for the thoughtful gesture towards the wives of fallen heroes.

He described it as a clear indication that the welfare of women and the Armed Forces holds a high priority.