ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Another humanoid robot will also be deployed in the Bank’s next and second Digital Experience Centre, soon to be announced in the coming months.

First Bank of Nigeria
First Bank of Nigeria

Recommended articles

Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement said that the robot was among the phased configuration of the bank’s state-of-the-art digitally led self-service branch.

According to the statement, the robot is equipped with video banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of friendly branch staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In furtherance to its role in providing innovative financial solutions in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., Nigeria’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has announced the launch of a humanoid robot, the first of its kind in the financial services space in Nigeria.

“The robot is equipped with video banking and artificial intelligence, taking on the role of friendly branch staff.

“The robot can engage customers through conversations as well as through a touch screen strapped to its chest.

“The services performed by the robot include responding to customer inquiries on cash deposits, withdrawals and ATM cards.

“The robot also aids complaint management as customers can log a complaint via QR with feedback generated within the advised time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The humanoid robot also keeps customers up-to-date with happenings about the Bank, including product launches and upgrades designed to strengthen the customer experience and satisfaction.

“The robot is a one-stop point to keep customers informed about the Bank. It also effectively manages customers’ accounts,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, as expressing his delight at the initiative.

The addition of the humanoid robot to our state-of-the-art Digital Experience Centre represents a purposeful stride towards transforming the banking landscape in the country and further showcases the priority we give to innovation within the Bank.

“With its advanced capabilities, the robot is designed to elevate the quality of our customers’ lives in today’s rapidly evolving digital world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled banking services remains steadfast, as we leave no stone unturned in innovating to fulfil our customers’ needs,’’ he said.

The introduction of the humanoid robot is among the phased configuration of the Bank’s state-of-the-art digitally led self-service branch called Digital Experience Centre, which launched in December 2021.

Another humanoid robot will also be deployed in the Bank’s next and second Digital Experience Centre, soon to be announced in the coming months.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

Cashless policy or not, victory was sure for me - Tinubu boasts

Cashless policy or not, victory was sure for me - Tinubu boasts

I used 'Emi Lokan' in Ogun to invoke the spirit of freedom - Tinubu

I used 'Emi Lokan' in Ogun to invoke the spirit of freedom - Tinubu

NAFDAC alarms contaminated batch of Sprite bottles in Nigeria

NAFDAC alarms contaminated batch of Sprite bottles in Nigeria

Uzor Kalu congratulates Godswil Akpabio on senate presidency win

Uzor Kalu congratulates Godswil Akpabio on senate presidency win

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023