ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The palace said it's investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Recommended articles

A statement by Munir Bayero (Danburam Kano), the Chief of Staff to the Emir, said the incident occurred Saturday morning.

The chief of staff, however, said there was no casualty.

“It is hereby notified that on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the morning, a fire incident occurred at the Outer Court of His Royal Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fortunately, there were no casualties and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the palace and its occupants.

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Bayero said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024