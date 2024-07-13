Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

A statement by Munir Bayero (Danburam Kano), the Chief of Staff to the Emir, said the incident occurred Saturday morning.

The chief of staff, however, said there was no casualty.

“It is hereby notified that on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the morning, a fire incident occurred at the Outer Court of His Royal Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fortunately, there were no casualties and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the palace and its occupants.